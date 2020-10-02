Farmers to be provided with pure seeds, fertilizers, pesticides

MULTAN: South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Thursday assured farmers that they would be provided with pure seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at every cost.

Presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Seed Association at the committee room of agriculture secretariat, the secretary said the south Punjab Agriculture Department would force companies to provide productive, well germinated, powerful seeds in market. Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Shehzad, Sabir Naveed Ismat Kahlon, Asif Majeed, Dr Shafiq Potafi, Syed Hassan Raza, Chaudhry Muhammad Asif, Rana Suleiman and others also attended the meeting.

The secretary directed that implementation of protocols formulated to produce good seeds should be ensured. He said public and private sectors will have to follow the prescribed protocols for the production of high quality seeds. The secretary said their business is all about seed production, procurement and sales.

He said for the first time in the history of the country, the recommendations issued in the wheat calendar prepared by the south Punjab Agriculture Department from November 1 to November 30 would be implemented at any cost. He directed the Punjab Seed Corporation and the private sector to focus on the production of seeds for the next year only which are resistant to yellow rust. He also inquired from the representative of Punjab Seed Corporation about the policy of the company for sale of seeds to other provinces.

He directed the Punjab Seed Corporation and Seed Association of Pakistan to start planning for the production of best and quality cotton seeds right from today. He directed the representatives of the Punjab Seed Corporation to use the official farms of the Agriculture Department for multiplication of seeds of different crops.