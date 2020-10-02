Nomination of Abaseen Yousafzai for prestigious award hailed

PESHAWAR: Poets and writers from different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have hailed the nomination of Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai for the coveted award to be given to him by the President of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day next year.

The poets and writers at a grand mushaira, or poetry recital session paid rich tributes to the scholar and poet Abaseen Yousafzai and eulogized his services and contribution towards the Pashto literature.

The administration of the newly-established Centre for Learning Law and Business, Peshawar, had arranged the event, which was attended by a large number of writers, intellectuals, senior lawyers, rights activists and families. Dilwar Khan Momand, head of the CLLB, said that he with the support of his colleagues set up the institute to provide high standard education in the field of law and business to young students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the main objective of the institution was to provide quality legal education and also boost local art and culture through such events. Noted writer, Prof Aseer Mangal presided over the event while Abaseen Yousafzai graced the mushaira as the chief guest. He said that poets and writers should play a role in showcasing the talent of the local heroes through their poetry. Over 20 noted poets presented their romantic poetry. Poets kept the audience gluing to their seats for more than two hours. Zafar Khan Zafar entertained the audience quite for some time while Afsar Afghan and Rashid Khan read out their inspiring poems and received standing ovations from the participants. Aslam Salik, a poet from Malakand, rendered a ghazal of Abaseen Yousafzai in his velvety voice and received great applause from the audience. Abdul Latif advocate, Kulsoomzeb, Bushra Farrukh, Samina Qadir, Dr Roshan Kalim and Salim Bangash were among the best poets.