CM Mahmood Khan says Pak-China friendship an example for the world

PESHAWAR: Terming the Pak-China friendship as time-tested, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday greeted the government and people of China on their national day and said the everlasting friendship between the two countries had set an example for the rest of the world.

He was addressing a ceremony organized to mark the 71st National Day of People’s Republic of China here at “China Window”, said an official handout. The chief minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a good example of our friendship which would have a great impact not only on the mutual relations between both countries but also on the overall socio-economic development of the region. He said that CPEC was not just a route as there were multiple projects under its umbrella. Developmental projects in agriculture, tourism, industries, energy and social welfare, etc were part of the developmental portfolio of the CPEC, he added.

Mahmood Khan stated the provincial government was moving forward under a workable plan in the context of the CPEC. In order to get benefits of CPEC in a real sense, special focus was being given to the improvement of communication network and development of industrial infrastructure in the province, he explained. The chief minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a strategic location and tremendous natural resources which would emerge as a hub of trade and economic activities in the coming few years.

Talking about the CPEC projects in the province, he said a development agreement on Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been signed and work on the project would be launched soon. Under the project, a huge investment of $ 1.9 billion would be made whereas some two million direct and indirect employment opportunities were expected, added the chief minister.

He asked the Chinese and other investors to come forward and make the investment to get the tremendous investment opportunities of the province.

He assured that the provincial government would extend all-out support to this effect. The chief minister lauded the establishment of “China Window” in Peshawar.