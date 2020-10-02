CEC says preparations completed to hold LG polls in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja said on Thursday that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had completed all logistic preparations to conduct the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The delimitation work is going in full swing in the entire province except for seven divisional headquarters districts where the KP government is yet to remove legal hurdles in the establishment of Tehsil Councils,” he elaborated while chairing a meeting. Member of the ECP from KP .Justice ® Irshad Qaisar, PEC, KP, Sharifullah, Joint PEC KP, Haroon Khan Shinwari, Director, Local Government, Inayatullah Khan Wazir, Director (Elections), Khushal Zada, Deputy Director (Admn), Muhammad Mumtaz and Public Relations Officer Sohail Ahmad, attended the meeting. The CEC paid a visit to the newly shifted building of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, and chaired a meeting of the officers of the PEC office KP. He appealed to the general public to cooperate with ECP in completing the delimitation process in a precise manner. The CEC told the officers that the ECP was a constitutional body and responsible for holding elections in transparent manner.

He directed the PEC KP to hold a meeting with secretary, Local Government Department, Government of KP, for starting delimitation in the seven districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera, Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Swat, which have been left out. Sikandar Sultan Raja directed to publicise the 51 objections filed on delimitations to make the objectors aware of the legal action to be taken by ECP.