Fri Oct 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

Cop martyred

Peshawar

HANGU: A police constable was martyred by unidentified gunmen at Station Ground area in Hangu district on Thursday. The police officials said that a cop identified as Fazal Ghani, 25, was going back to his home after performing duty at Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai district. They said that when he reached the Station Ground area in Hangu unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The family of slain cop said that they had no enmity with anyone. The City Police Station in Hangu registered the case against unknown killers and started an investigation.

