Moot on biodiversity on 6th

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The administration of Gomal University on Wednesday said it is going to hold the first-ever national conference on the biodiversity in the mountainous range of Waziristan.

The conference is aimed at highlighting the biodiversity of plants and living species, which exist in Waziristan Range and organised by the university’s vice-chancellor. A statement said that arrangements were being finalised for the event, to be held on October 6 at AQ Khan Auditorium of Gomal University.