Governor honours talented tribal youths

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has appreciated the performance of shooter Junaid Afridi from Dara Adamkhel in a competition held in the USA and awarded him a cash prize as a token of encouragement.

The young shooter visited the Governor’s House on Thursday on the invitation of the governor, said an official handout. The governor sponsored him to participate in 3rd Muhammad Ali Jinnah Open Shooting Championship due to be held in Bahawalpur in December 2020 keeping in view his expertise in sharpshooting.

Shah Farman said Junaid Afridi is a pride for not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but also for the country and the government would extend full support to such talented youth.

Transfer & posting of 2 officials ordered

Consequent upon completion of his deputation period, the competent authority has repatriated the services of Askar Khan (OMG BS-18) Director Excise & Taxation, KP to his parent Department i.e Establishment Division, Islamabad, in the public interest from October 13. Similarly, consequent upon his selection for Chevening Scholarship 2020-21, the competent authority has transferred Mian Adil Iqbal (PAS BS-19) special secretary Health Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department, in the public interest, with immediate effect.