No compromise on higher education quality, says Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistance to Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash said on Thursday there would be no compromise on the quality of higher education.

He said this as he visited the Quality Assurance office of the Higher Education Department Peshawar along with Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan, said an official handout. The special assistant was briefed by Advisor Quality Assurance Shafiq-Ur-Rehman and Director Quality Assurance Imranullah Marwat about the steps taken with respect to Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

He was informed that the main objective of the Quality Assurance is to ensure high-quality teaching, learning and improving good governance in the higher education institutions of KP by introducing quality culture and competitiveness.

The Quality Enhancement Cells (QEC) were established earlier in all universities by the HEC Islamabad. Now in 2019, the HED has established QECs in all 160 colleges offering BS 16 year education.

In future QAP is planning to establish QECs in all remaining non-BS colleges, development of software for QA feedback & evaluation system in all HEIs for efficient and timely results, its analysis and reporting, establishing MIS database for public and private universities and DAIs with up to date information for the HED and other external sharing as per the requirement of government and other agencies. Future plans for good governance in Higher Education especially in universities and colleges were discussed. Kamran Bangash assured full support to all the efforts being made for ensuring the quality of higher education.