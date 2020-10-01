close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

Addl IG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal assumes charge

October 1, 2020

LAHORE: Additional IG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal has assumed charge of the post Wednesday. Police band presented him ‘salami’ on his arrival at the office. Multan RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan, Bahawalpur RPO Zubair Dareshak and DG Khan RPO Faisal Rana attended the welcome ceremony. Additional IG South Zafar Iqbal also visited different branches. He said police structure will be improved in South Punjab for speedy justice.

