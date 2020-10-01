2 years performance report of health dept

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin presented the two years performance of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department at a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister said it was very important to present the two years performance of the health department. The minister said the Corona Pandemic has brought the economies of developed countries to its knees. She said the United States, Mexico, Brazil Western Europe and India are still struggling to face the Corona Pandemic. Over one million people have lost their lives to the Pandemic worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 86 people were confirmed Covid-19 positive in Punjab and by the grace of Almighty Allah, no lives lost in Punjab.

The minister said, “In the last 24 hours, more than 12,500 tests were performed in Punjab. The testing capacity has been increased manifold since the Pandemic began. The government has enhanced focus on implementation of SOPs as we have opened the educational institutions. If teachers or students test positive, contact tracing is immediately started. In areas with high number of cases, smart lockdown is enforced. By the blessings of the Almighty, the entire world is appreciating the performance of Pakistan. The World Health Organisation has specifically praised Pakistan for its efforts in controlling the Corona Pandemic. In the last 8 months, steps were taken on war footings. By the start of the Pandemic, we had capacity of 300 to 400 tests in Punjab. As per guidelines by the WHO, 18 new BSL-3 Labs were developed in the province out of whom 9 were developed in Lahore alone. During the Pandemic, arrangements for 20,000 patients were made. The number of ventilators was enhanced. As compared to other provinces, the mortality rate in Punjab has remained very low.

When Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Government took over, 50 per cent seats were lying vacant in Punjab. For the first time in history 32,000 healthcare professionals were recruited through transparent process. On every level, merit was observed and their details issued online.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “When we started, around 50,000 beds were available in Public Sector Hospitals. Now we have increased the capacity of hospitals to a great extent. The two departments were operating with liabilities of Rs 32 billion. We have developed the department on directions and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. We are working to achieve the targets set by the Sustainable Development Goals. In different districts of Punjab, seven Mother and Child hospitals are being developed.

The largest of these hospitals is 600 bedded Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram which will be fully functional by the end of 2021. In Public Sector, no hospital of this class has been built. In the past, no such hospital was ever made having Gynaecology, Uro Gynaecology and Natal medicines facilities. In this hospital, neo natal nursery facility will be available. Mother and Child Hospitals with 200 beds are being developed in Mianwali, Sialkot, Rajanpur, Attock Layyah and Bahawalnagar. In the past nursing capacity and performance was never a priority.

In the five Mother and Child Hospitals, Nursing Colleges are being built. In Sialkot and Lahore, Nursing Colleges are already being set up. In Multan, Nishter 2, a large 500 bedded hospital is being developed which will be complete by 2022.” Elaborating further, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital will cost around Rs 7 billion. A lot of funds have been released to improve mother and child health. In Gujrat, state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital is also in the pipeline. In Dera Ghazi Khan, a new cardiology hospital is being developed. So far we have Cardiology institutions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. The Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed in all 36 districts of Punjab. So far we have distributed cards to 5.2 million families. Over 2 lakh people have availed the facility. To facilitate the holders of the Sehat Insaf Cards, 273 private hospitals have been empanelled. For Card holders, 20,000 beds have been added so that deserving people can avail the facility of free treatment. Patients have utilised the cards to get treatment of cardiac, dialysis and other diseases. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to provide universal health coverage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to which we have also been directed to scope of Sehat Insaf Cards. In the next phase, the middle class will be included in the Program and work is underway already on that.” Dr Yasmin Rashid also said that Teaching Hospitals faced a big problem of regular faculty which has been overcome by strategic intervention.

Later, in a question and answer session, the minister said all nurses will be given admission and faculty shortage is being addressed. The service delivery in Sehat Insaf Cards Programme is being continuously improved. The Pakistan Medical Commission Act has passed in assembly and whenever new reforms are introduced, there is always resistance, the minister said. Dr Yasmin Rashid said on the issue of increase in medicine prices a session will be held soon.