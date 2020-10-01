Shahbaz’s arrest a clear case of political revenge: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while terming the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) action as “political engineering” said that the trial of Shahbaz Sharif was undergoing but he was arrested which is a clear case of political victimisation and revenge.

“If the NAB wants to arrest me then it could do it as arrest of the opposition leaders could be made any time,” he said while talking to media persons after his appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi in a case related to appointment of an MD Mineral Development Corporation. Abbasi appeared before the NAB in case of illegal appointment of MD Mineral Development Corporation Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, who was accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

The former premier said the NAB accused him of wrongly appointing the MD who was appointed six years ago. “Today Pakistan’s most priority issue was appointment of an MD,” he said.

He said he questioned from the NAB that whether he did any corruption and they relied in the negative. “I asked them whether this government has made any appointment on this post, they replied in negative so I told them that it was the reason Pakistan cannot function as long as NAB operates in the country,” he said.

He said the only objective is to defame and dishonour politicians and now a person who has retired honourably is being dragged into NAB.

Abbasi said according to NAB, all the appointments made in PML-N government were wrong and only appointment of NAB chairman was correct. “People are saying the appointment of the NAB chairman has proved to be wrong,” he said.

To a question about opposition’s anti-government movement, he said protest is right of people and assured opposition’s movement will be non-violent. He said the nation wants to get rid of current rulers.