Pak nuclear strategic capability safe & secure: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability was safe and secure under the robust command and control system.

During his visit to Satellite Ground Station of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) here, the prime minister resolved that Pakistan would continue to strengthen its strategic capability to safeguard its vital national interests.

On the occasion, he was briefed about SUPARCO’s achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology, and its contributions towards strengthening national security as well as socio-economic development of the country.

During visit of various technical facilities and interaction with SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists, the prime minister reiterated that all available resources would be utilised in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

While recognising the significant role of space technology, he assured requisite support for expansion of space-based services and infrastructure to give impetus to the National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development.