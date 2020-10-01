Govt to launch national emergency helpline

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, following the recent motorway rape incident, the government decided to set up National Emergency Helpline (NEH) and he has assigned this task to the PM Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Accordingly, the PM Delivery Unit has started work on the National Emergency Helpline and a separate system will be set up in this regard. In case of any emergency, there will be an emergency helpline number for the whole country.

In case of any emergency, a specific number will be available to the public. The prime minister has directed for the establishment of National Helpline number in two months. All emergency helpline numbers in the country will be linked to the new system, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

The National Emergency Helpline number will be toll free. The National Helpline number will provide immediate assistance to the citizen in case of any emergency, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The new system will use the latest technology and assistance will be sought from all mobile companies in the country.

Legislation will also be enacted to make the system effective and stable and in this connection, the provinces will also be consulted for legislation.