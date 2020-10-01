Sanjrani asks Qatar, UAE to make investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed cordial relations and both sides had stood together in testing times.

Senate chairman expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, here at Parliament House. Sanjrani said that with improved security situation, investment opportunities have increased manifold in Pakistan especially in Gwadar region and the projects included in the CPEC.

He said that increase in the parliamentary relations and exchange of delegations would be instrumental in exploring the opportunities for economic cooperation and pave the way for enhanced bilateral trade between Pakistan and other countries. “Pakistan and Qatar enjoy excellent cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums including Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA),” Senate chairman noted.

He also informed the ambassador about the on-going human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in illegally occupied Kashmir. He called upon the global community to take notice of human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that there is good opportunity for Qatar to invest in infrastructure related projects in Gwadar. He said that CPEC projects also offers many investment opportunities and Pakistani government would facilitate the investors from Qatar.

Senate chairman observed that Pakistan wants to see the region prosper economically. He said that peace and development are our priorities and Pakistan remains committed to promote ideals of peace for achieving sustainable development. Regarding pandemic, he observed that nations have suffered across the globe. He called for making joint efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Ambassador of Qatar thanked Senate chairman for the warm welcome at Parliament. He said that Qatar places its relationship with Pakistan at high esteem and desires to further expand mutual cooperation in diverse sectors.

Later on while talking to the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and UAE enjoying cordial bilateral relations based on shared values and traditions. The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries.

He said that UAE can benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties. He said that UAE investors can benefit for investment opportunities in CPEC projects and Gwadar Region. He called for exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between two countries.

The UAE ambassador stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced parliamentary interaction.