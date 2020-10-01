Salim Saifullah deplores Armenia, Azerbaijan war

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, former federal minister, honorary consul general of Republic of Turkey and sitting chairman of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Textile Mills Association showed his displeasure over the war broken between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says a press release.

In his statement, he expressed that it is easy to begin a war, but very difficult to stop it. He further said that the war is not the solution of any dispute, especially in such a case where the area for which they are fighting is universally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. He said that for the sake of peace in the world Armenia should end this war without any further delay.

Salim Saifullah Khan appealed the United Nations to come forward and play its due role and intervene for stopping the war and also showed its solidarity with the Azerbaijan as the Armenia has wrongfully captured the area of Azerbaijan which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an ethnic and territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts, which are de-facto controlled by the self-declared Republic of Artsakh, but are internationally recognized as de jure part of Azerbaijan.