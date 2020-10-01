Five new dengue cases reported in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Five new confirmed dengue cases were reported in the province, four from Lahore while one from Sargodha during the last 24 hours.
A spokesman for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Wednesday that 709 suspected dengue cases were reported during the same period who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.As many as 65 dengue cases were confirmed from January this year in the province.