close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
October 1, 2020

Five new dengue cases reported in Punjab

National

A
APP
October 1, 2020

LAHORE: Five new confirmed dengue cases were reported in the province, four from Lahore while one from Sargodha during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Wednesday that 709 suspected dengue cases were reported during the same period who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.As many as 65 dengue cases were confirmed from January this year in the province.

Latest News

More From Pakistan