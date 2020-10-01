Investment in gas supply to revolutionise gas sector: SAPM

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar on Wednesday said decisions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is to revolutionise gas sector sooner than expected.

The move of the government will bring the perpetual gas crisis to an end triggering economic activities as many foreign and local companies have decided to invest in gas supply, construction of new terminals and pipelines, he said while speaking at a function, says a press release.

He said that the massive investment will make gas affordable and abundant, it will boost production, exports, employment and improve the environment, he said, adding that gas will reduce the import bill and pave way for industrialisation. The SAPM said that coal replaced muscle power to be replaced by oil but now the gas will rule the energy landscape for few decades before the renewables take over.

He said that import of gas by private sector is a matter of weeks which will provide relief to them, pressurise state-run companies to improve while the government will buy the excess gas.