SCCI new chief vows to resolve business community issues

PESHAWAR: Sherbaz Bilour, the newly-elected president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has pledged to protect the interests of the business community and resolve all genuine issues of the community.

He was speaking at the Annual General Body meeting of the chamber here on Wednesday.

Sherbaz Bilour thanked the Businessman Forum leadership and business community for reposing confidence in him. He promised to make all-out efforts to come up to their expectations.

Additional and double taxation are unacceptable, the SCCI chief said, asking the government to withdraw the recent hike in electricity, gas and petroleum prices immediately. Sherbaz Bilour called for adopting business-friendly policies. He urged the federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He went on to say that tax-reforms were inevitable, while impediments to refund payments to the business community should be removed and the process expedited. The SCCI chief praised the business community for resilience against the global coronavirus pandemic and continuati

on of the businesses despite unfavourable conditions.

“Our priority is to get relief for the Covid-19-hit traders”, Sherbaz Bilour said while unveiling his targets, goals and manifesto for the betterment of the business community set for the next year.

He assured that policies would be devised in close coordination and consultation with the business community.

The SCCI chief said all chambers would be taken on board for the revival and stability of the provincial economy.

He said that the bolstering of mutual Pak-Afghan trade was among the priorities, adding that the issues of traders, importers and exporters would be highlighted at the governmental level in Islamabad and Kabul for their amicable resolution.

Maqsood Pervaiz, the outgoing president of SCCI, briefed the participants about activities and targets achieved during his last year tenure.

Ilyas Bilour said the Businessman Forum believed in selfless and indiscriminate services to the business community.

He assured that the forum would continue services to the community with the same tempo and zeal in future as well.