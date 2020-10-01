Nowshera blast: FIR registered against unknown criminals in Charsadda

NOWSHERA: The police in Charsadda district on Wednesday registered a case against the unknown criminals for the mortar shell blast in Camp Koorona in Akbarpura town in Nowshera district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Sher Akbar Khan ordered a high level investigation into the tragic incident in which five people, including two brothers, were killed and two others injured in a blast at Camp Koroona in Akbarpura town in Nowshera the previous day.It was learnt that some people had collected scrap near the Kabul River and were selling it to a scrap dealer when a deafening blast took place while the material was being weighed.The people had mistaken the mortar shells and the landmines for scrap and were selling the material to the junk collector when the explosion happened.