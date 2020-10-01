close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

COVID-19 pandemic: UK to contribute Rs122b for vaccine distribution across world

October 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s High Commissioner in Pakistan Christian Turner Wednesday said that the United Kingdom was proud to be promoting global collaboration around vaccines. “The UK will contribute up to £571 million [122 billion] to Convax [universal vaccine programme] to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine across the world. “No one is safe until we are all safe,” he tweeted.The HC said that at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) the UK was calling everyone to act together against COVID-19. “We're closely working with Pakistan to protect health workers and vulnerable. Mushkil waqt mein dost hi saath dehte hain,” he added.

