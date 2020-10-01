Dr Baig condoles demise of Kuwaiti Emir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President Hon. Consul Corps, Sindh, Karachi, Hon. Consul General of Yemen and director World Federation of Consuls, has condoled the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and called it a great loss to the Muslim Ummah and the people of Kuwait. He said that his role in strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait relations will always be remembered.Dr. Baig prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul in peace. He congratulated the successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the new Emir of State of Kuwait.