Shrine’s caretaker kills four other caretakers

SHEIKHUPURA: A caretaker (Mutawalli) of a shrine located in Jeewan Pura Bhakhi has murdered four other caretakers including a woman. Having been infuriated over a row, the accused hammered the four persons to death and threw the bodies into a nearby canal. The Rescue 1122 recovered the bodies from the canal and handed them over to police.

Sheikhupura DPO constituted a team to investigate the incident. The alleged killer has been arrested. The victims have been identified as Baba Nishan, 70, Baba Heera, 60, Sain Akhtar, 45, and Mai Sahiba, 45.