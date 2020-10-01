close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Doctor dies of Covid-19

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

SUKKUR: A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi, while her husband Dr Ghulam Shabir was still fighting against Covid-19 at the same hospital. The body reached Moro and she was buried according to SOPs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan