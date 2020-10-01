Doctor dies of Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi, while her husband Dr Ghulam Shabir was still fighting against Covid-19 at the same hospital. The body reached Moro and she was buried according to SOPs.