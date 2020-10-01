Qaim summoned over release of Rs130m for donated plot

SUKKUR: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Wednesday appeared before the DG NAB office Sukkur, where he submitted his written statement about releasing Rs130 million to the heirs of the plot donor, which was gifted for a school in Kandhkot by a social activist of Kashmore Mirza Sohrhyani. Sources said the NAB Sukkur had asked former CM Sindh that if the activist had gifted the plot, then why Rs130 million was paid to his son. Qaim in his reply told the NAB that he had released the amount on the recommendation of the then Sindh cabinet. NAB asked if the plot was gifted and could not be sold, so why Sindh government had paid Rs130 million to the sons of the plot donor after the death.