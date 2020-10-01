Accused of Rs180.7m fraud in MUET arrested

SUKKUR: Hyderabad Police have arrested director finance Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD), Khairpur, then deputy director finance MUET in Rs180.7 million fraud case.

The News has learnt that the Hyderabad Police had arrested Waqar Hussain Channa on three FIRs of alleged embezzlement of Rs180.7 million in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Campus Khairpur, when he was deputy director finance. During the investigation, Waqar had admitted his alleged corruption and had given two pay orders of worth Rs20 million to MUET Jamshoro, which were not cleared by the banks. Reports said the MUET had filled three FIRs against him for fraud, while Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has also been conducting inquiry against him.