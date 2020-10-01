Dreaming to change PTI govt fools’ desire: governor Sindh

SUKKUR: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said the PTI government would complete its tenure and those who dream a change in the country have been living in the fools’ paradise and could only enjoy change of weather usually in January.

While speaking with journalists at Rohri in Sukkur on Wednesday at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Syed Tahir Hussain Shah, the governor Sindh said the propaganda of governor’s rule was being spread in Sindh but Prime Minister Imran Khan never said to impose governor’s rule. He said the opposition parties announced to take out rallies to hide their theft over the denial of NRO by the federal government. Imran Ismail said the PM has pledged to sustain all the pressure from the opposition but would never provide ground for corrupt mafias. He said whatever the federal government would decide regarding Sindh, would be fully implemented. He said Imran Khan had announced Karachi package and currently the federal government was devising the Sindh package which would be announced soon. He said the PM’s strategy to adopt smart lockdown policy has been widely criticised at the outset and then the entire world had implemented smart lockdown.