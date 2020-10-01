ANP terms PM’s visit to Bajaur ‘complete failure’

KHAR: The local leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had disappointed the people of Bajaur during his recent visit as he did not announce any mega project for the district.

Speaking at a press conference here, ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan, central committee member and former candidate for NA Sheikh Jehanzada, general secretary Nisar Baz, joint secretary Shah Naseer Mastkhel and others said that people of Bajaur had pinned high hopes on the visit of prime minister but he left them high and dry by not announcing any uplift package for this backward tribal district.

“The people expected the premier would announce establishment of a university and a medical college for Bajaur but he did nothing and whisked away under an unprecedented security protocol,” Gul Afzal said, adding that the visit was a complete failure.

He said that over 6,000 candidates after doing matriculation could not succeed to get admission in intermediate class due to limited seats in the colleges and non-availability of colleges.

He blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for mismanagement and bad governance in the province, saying that there was only one teacher in Khwar Baba Middle School, who teaches hundreds of students. The ANP leaders also criticised the incumbent government for recruiting outsiders on the posts fell vacant due to martyrdom of Levies and Khassadar personnel during the war on terrorism.