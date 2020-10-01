KP CM Mahmood Khan wants ongoing projects completed on time

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects, particularly in the health and education sector, on time.

“The provision of a conducive learning environment and quality health services is among the top priorities of the incumbent government,” the chief minister told a meeting here. Special Assistant to chief minister on Information Kamran Bangash, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, additional chief secretary Shakil Qadir, principal secretary to chief minister Shahab Ali Shah, vice-chancellor Agriculture University and other high officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister said that keeping in view public needs, a realistic development strategy had been devised and concrete steps would be taken for timely launching and completion of all ongoing projects. He stated that the provincial government was committed to inaugurating all mega projects as per schedule to facilitate the people. The chief minister warned that every department would be responsible for timely implementation of projects reflected in the Annual Development Program.