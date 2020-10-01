close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
House fire kills woman, daughter

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

MARDAN: A woman and her daughter died when a fire broke out in a room on the Mayar Road on Tuesday, police said. They said the fire broke in a room in the house of Irfan, located near Mohmand filling station on the Mayar Road due to an electrical short-circuit. His wife and his daughter Ramna sustained fatal burnt injuries.

