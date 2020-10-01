House fire kills woman, daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: A woman and her daughter died when a fire broke out in a room on the Mayar Road on Tuesday, police said. They said the fire broke in a room in the house of Irfan, located near Mohmand filling station on the Mayar Road due to an electrical short-circuit. His wife and his daughter Ramna sustained fatal burnt injuries.