36 illegal structures demolished in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs and pulled down as many as 36 buildings coming in the way of Badra road on Wednesday.

The officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration, police, district administration and other departments, led by the AC Javed Khan, pulled down shops and buildings at the Badar Road and its adjacent markets. “We would ground all the encroached buildings in the city and its suburbs in the first phase of anti-encroachment drive,” he added.