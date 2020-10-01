Paramedics stage protest against KPHCC

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of paramedics took on Wednesday staged a protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission (KPHCC) and accused the regulatory body of harassing paramedics and nursing staff.

Led by central president of the association, Syed Roeedar Shah and other office-bearers, the paramedics from all divisions of the province gathered at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). From LRH, the protesting paramedics, including men and women, took out a protest demonstration. Marching through the Sher Shah Suri Road, the paramedics reached the Peshawar Caonmentt and staged a protest outside the offices of KPHCC.

They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the KPHCC and its policies. The paramedics complained that the KPHCC had failed to regulate public and private healthcare establishments in the province and started harassing qualified and trained paramedics and nursing staff.

“KPHCC needs to conduct training for the healthcare providers, ensure rights of patients, register healthcare establishments and clinics, inspect health facilities, issue accreditation and address complaints. It has forgotten its mandate and started targeting paramedics who are providing basic services to patients in remote areas,” said Syed Roeedar Shah.