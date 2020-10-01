Shun negative politics after APC fiasco, CM Usman Buzdar tells Opp

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those creating hurdles to the journey of development are not loyal to the nation.

He advised the opposition to shun negative politics after the APC fiasco. The chief minister stated this while talking the parliamentarians who called on him here Wednesday.

Assembly members, including Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Ahsan Jehangir, Ijaz Khan, Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal called on the chief minister at his office and apprised him of their constituency problems.

The chief minister said that those creating hurdles to the journey of development were not loyal to the nation and advised the opposition to shun negative politics after the APC fiasco. There is no room for fulfilling opportunists’ agenda in the new Pakistan, he added and regretted that opposition always took advantage of lies and deceit. Save-corruption is the only agenda of the opposition and the politics of propaganda is their inherent policy, he added.

Usman Buzdar remarked that the PTI government was the most transparent in the history of the country adding that the government would complete its tenure despite hue and cry of the opposition. No one will be allowed to create hurdles to meeting the genuine demands of the parliamentarians and constituency problems would be solved on a priority basis, concluded the CM.

LWMC: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Malik Amjad Ali Noon on assuming the charge of the post of chairman Lahore Waste Management Company. Extending good wishes to him, the CM maintained that ensuring cleanliness in Lahore City was a gigantic task and the government would provide all-out support in this regard. “It is hoped that your experience will be useful in maintaining the cleanliness of the city and you should develop an effective team to achieve targets, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar felicitated the Peoples Republic of China on its national day, saying Pakistan-China friendship was exemplary in the world as China was the most trusted friend of Pakistan.