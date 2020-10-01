Colour kit tournament to be played on October 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh High Court Green, Asad Abbasi XI and Friends cricket club Larakana will participate in a T-10 cricket tournament to be played at Naya Nazimabad ground on October 4.
The final of tournament will be played in evening under the lights of the stadium. Federal secretary law and justice commission Dr. Raheem Awan will be chief guest of the final ceremony.