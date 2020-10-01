Teenage Shoaib Akhtar stars in Rangoonwala CC victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Upcoming pacer Shoaib Akhtar grabbed three wickets for 25 runs to help Rangoonwala Cricket Club beat Hawks United by nine runs in Corporate Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament here at Arabian Sea Country Club Ground.
Rangoonwala CC batted first and put on board 145-5 in 20 overs. Ejaz Ahmed scored 45 runs while Muhammad Asif contributed 34 runs.
Hawks United were restricted to 136-9 in 17.3 overs. Muhammad Hamza and Muhammad Aman scored 39 runs each. Ejaz Ahmed also bowled well and picked two wickets for 25 runs.