Navy take lead at National Shooting championship

KARACHI: Navy beat Army on medals table at the 27th National Shooting championship in Jhelum on Wednesday.

In the individual category of 3-position event for women, Navy’s Nadra, Nadia, and Sara claimed gold, silver and bronze medals with the score of 1126 points, 1114 points, and 1103 points, respectively.

In the individual category of Air pistol event for women, Rabia Kabeer scored 789.3 points to claim gold medal and Ana Ibtisam scored 788.8 points for silver medal, while Mehwish scored 760.2 points to take bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the first round of Skeet event was concluded with Khurram Inam from Sindh first, Usman Chand from Army second, and Navy’s Asif and Abdul Sattar third and fourth, respectively.

At the end of the sixth day, Navy topped the medals table with 11 gold, 13 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Army moved to second position with 11 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals.

PAF retained third position with two gold, three silver, and six bronze medals.

Sindh with two silver and Punjab with one bronze are on number four and five, respectively.

The teams of KP, WAPDA, ASF, and FRA have not been able to win any medal yet.