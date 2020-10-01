close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
POA Olympic day painting competition

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association’s Culture & Olympic Heritage Commission (POAC&OHC) organised National Level Painting Competition in connection with the Olympic Day 2020 in which young artists from all across the country participated.

The theme of the competition were "Paint where you Train", "Paint the Champions" and "Paint your Game", said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA in a press release here on Wednesday. "A total of 240 paintings and sculptures were received", he said.

