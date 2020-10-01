close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

Colour kit tournament to be played on October 4

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Green, Asad Abbasi XI and Friends cricket club Larakana will participate in a T-10 cricket tournament to be played at Naya Nazimabad ground on October 4.

The final of tournament will be played in evening under the lights of the stadium. Federal secretary law and justice commission Dr. Raheem Awan will be chief guest of the final ceremony.

