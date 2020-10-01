close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

LAHORE: The Asian Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) will be held in Sri Lanka in February next year.

Mudassar Arain, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President, said in a press release that coaches and umpires from Asian countries would take part in the course.

Latest News

More From Sports