IAEA inspects second Iran site

VIENNA: The UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday it had gained access to a second site in Iran where undeclared nuclear activity may have take place in the early 2000s. “As part of an agreement with Iran to resolve safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, the agency this week conducted a complementary access at the second location in the country and took environmental samples,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.