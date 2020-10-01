Miserable living

When Imran Khan started his campaign, he promised the people that he’d uplift their standard of living. The people trusted him and supported him because they wanted to see the change in the country. Now, however, the same people are compelled to criticise the Imran Khan-led government. Under the PML-N government, Pakistanis at least had access to the basic facilities and the rate of inflation was under control.

The current government is not paying attention to rising inflation, violence against women and children, and economic challenges. The people are living in miserable conditions and think that the only way forward is to strongly protest.

Mehr Mehrullah

Awaran