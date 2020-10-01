MCC West collects Rs68.5bln in Q1

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement and Facilitation, West Karachi collected over Rs68.50 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year against the collection of Rs58.30 billion during the corresponding period last year.

The collection of revenue through administrative measures such as valuation, post-release audit, auction of long-pending goods at ports, recovery of arrears, and finalisation of provisional assessments constitutes a significant chunk of import-related revenue.

The collectorate collected around Rs4.6 billion through administrative measures in the first quarter, showing an increase of over 160 percent, compared with the first quarter of the last year.

At a meeting, held to review revenue performance on Tuesday night, Collector Jamil Nasir lauded the efforts of the officials of the Collectorate who worked even on Sundays to clear the backlog of imported consignments at ports.

Every member of the Collectorate, irrespective of his position in the administrative hierarchy, played an important role towards revenue collection, especially through administrative measures, he added.