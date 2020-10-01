LCCI vows to tackle tax issues

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) newly-elected President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman has said that the biggest issue being faced by the businessmen is related to tax and the Lahore Chamber will go to any extent to help its members, a statement said on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has left its unlighted footprints and during the election campaign we have seen the situation of markets more closely, he said, adding that many are unable to restart their businesses and in dire need of help from government and from business community, especially from Lahore Chamber and the chamber is willing to support them. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry gave vote of thanks and said the business community is the fifth pillar of the state and should work together as one community to achieve and serve the fellow businessmen.