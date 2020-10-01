Mourinho laughs off Dier’s toilet break in Carabao Cup win

LONDON: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was able to see the funny side of Eric Dier leaving the pitch midway through his side’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

Dier had a call of nature in the second half of the fourth-round tie, which Spurs won 5-4 on penalties after it had ended 1-1 in 90 minutes. Mourinho followed his player to the dressing room to hurry him along as Spurs were playing the match with 10 men at the time and was glad he did as the defender went on to score in the shootout.

Mourinho responded with humour when it was pointed out that rushing someone to go to the toilet can have the opposite effect. He replied: “The problem is that was not a pee.”

Dier was selected 48 hours after playing in Sunday’s Premier League draw over Newcastle and Mourinho says the incident was a result of his extra workload.

“With Eric you can imagine what happened,” Mourinho said. “For him to leave the pitch it was easy to imagine what happened. He knew it, I was just pushing him to come back as soon as possible, because no more changes, and one player less is the consequence of something not human that he did, which was to play two matches completely dehydrated, tired, no energy in the muscles. “Of course he is not playing Thursday because I would definitely kill him.”