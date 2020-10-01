UN needs $15bn infusion for global vaccine fund

WASHINGTON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for an “immediate infusion” of $15 billion to a global pool for the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The ACT-Accelerator, led by the World Health Organisation, has received around $3 billion of the $38 billion needed to meet the goal of producing and delivering two billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million diagnostic tests over the next year. Notable new pledges included an additional 100 million euros by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the fund beyond the 675 million euros Germany has already committed. Foreign minister Dominic Raab said the UK would spend another pound for every four dollars committed by others.