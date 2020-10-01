Lord Qurban conferred Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam

LONDON: On behalf of the President of Pakistan, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan conferred the prestigious civil award “Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam” on Lord Qurban Hussain at a ceremony held at the High Commission on Tuesday, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner commended Lord Qurban Hussain’s contribution towards promotion of bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan. He also appreciated Lord Hussain’s role in highlighting the egregious violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces to silence the voice of Kashmiris, and raising awareness about the dispute in the British Parliament. Khan said the award was the recognition of these services of Lord Hussain.

In his remarks, Lord Hussain thanked the Pakistan government for bestowing the prestigious award on him. He expressed the resolve to continue working for further cementing mutually beneficial ties between the two countries and speaking up for the legitimate right of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Lord Hussain is a veteran and active member of mainstream Liberal Democrats party of the UK and was awarded the lifetime Lordship on January 20, 2011. He is of Kashmiri origin.

This year, the Pakistan government has conferred “Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam” award on four British Pakistani parliamentarians, namely Lord Qurban Hussain, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Yasmin Qureshi MP and Rehman Chishti MP in recognition of their outstanding services for Pakistan.

The Pakistani mission will hold separate award ceremonies for the rest of the recipients in near future in compliance with the social distancing guidelines during the ongoing pandemic.