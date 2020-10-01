Pakistan to stand by decisions of Afghan talks: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has reaffirmed that Pakistan would stand by the decisions made by the Afghan nation with regard to the future of Afghanistan and stressed a politically negotiated settlement was the only way forward for the country.

The President stated this in a meeting with Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah, held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Wednesday.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress achieved in the Afghan peace process, Dr Alvi conveyed his best wishes for the success of Dr Abdullah Abdullah in his assignment as Chairman HCNR.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. He noted that Pakistan’s contribution to the peace process had been appreciated by the international community, adding the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha was a watershed to this effect.

He stressed the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. President Alvi reaffirmed that Pakistan would stand-by the decisions made by the Afghan nation with regard to the future of Afghanistan.

He emphasised the importance of patience and perseverance in the peace negotiations while underlining the need for guarding against the “spoilers”, who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

Dr Alvi further underscored that peace in Afghanistan was essential for Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the region, to realise their economic potential.

He emphasised that Pakistan had opened border crossing points to facilitate Afghan transit trade despite the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the two countries should work together to enhance trade, transit and people-to-people exchanges.

The President underlined that Pakistan had completed a number of development projects in Afghanistan, including hospitals, schools, hostels and road network. He added Pakistan would be willing to extend more opportunities for Afghan students in higher education.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah was on his first three-day official visit to Pakistan as Chairman HCNR during which he has held meetings with Pakistani leadership.