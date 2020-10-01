Nearly half of Pakistan’s daily Covid cases from Karachi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Almost half of the country’s new coronavirus cases came from Karachi, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was told on Wednesday, as primary pupils returned to school after a nearly seven-month hiatus.

“Out of total 747 positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours in the country, 365 coronavirus cases [came] from just Karachi,” the NCOC was told in a briefing about rising cases of the virus—particularly in the metropolis.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan emphasised that smart lockdowns, contact tracing and following health protocols were important for disease containment. Secretary Health Sindh told the forum that the civil administration was monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions would be taken after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern in consultation with all stakeholders.

The NCOC meeting also took stock of the epidemic curve chart data and prevailing disease trends in the country. As of Wednesday, there are 8,903 active cases in the country, 467 of which are critical. Five more people died, taking the death toll to 6,479.

Meanwhile, students from across the country thronged primary schools amid observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs). “I am very happy to return my school after a gap of nearly seven months,” Malaika Fakhar, a class two student from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Pabbi Tehsil told APP. “I am also pleased to see all my class fellows safe from the coronavirus”, she said while smile on her face. Shumaila, a mother in Islamabad, said her son was often bored being stuck at home, so he was eager to go back. “He doesn’t enjoy online learning because it caused him eye irritation,” she added.

In Sindh, Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani ordered the closure of a private school in the city for flouting SOPs during a surprise visit. He also visited a madrassa and observed seating arrangements as per social distancing requirements.

The government had begun reopening educational institutions from September 15 in phases. Universities, professional colleges, and vocational institutes reopened in the first phase, while classes six, seven and eight returned to schools on September 23.