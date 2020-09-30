Talal visited female MNA's house on his own: report

LAHORE: The PML-N fact-finding committee report said former MNA Talal Chaudhry went to the female MNA’s house on his own will. The PML-N fact-finding committee on issue of Talal Chaudhry has submitted its report to party’s provincial head Rana Sanaullah. Report said former MNA lied about visiting the place for party organisation. Responding to the report, Rana Sanaullah said this is a personal matter between the two and if any party files a complaint the PML-N will take action. Earlier, Talal was discharged from the hospital an hour and a half before the police arrived to record his statement.

The hospital staff said Talal Chaudhry has been discharged but the police said they were not shown the slip.

A four-member police team also went to the house of Ayesha Baloch in Faisalabad but the statement could not be recorded as the MNA was not at home.