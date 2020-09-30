Sukhera to be new administrator of Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Cabinet, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, to be the new Administrator of Islamabad Club.

He has previously been president Islamabad Golf Club and has served as an elected member of the Committee of Management of the Lahore Gymkhana, says a press release on Tuesday.

He is a keen sportsman, playing cricket for, and captaining, Aitchison College, London School of Economics and University of London. Turning to golf later on, he has played at the club level. Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who joined the Civil Service in 1985. Before joining as Cabinet Secretary on April 16, 2020, he has remained posted as Federal Secretary of Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Education, Board of Investment, and Privatisation ministries since April, 2014. He earned his MPA degree from Harvard University (1994), MA (Development Economics) from Williams College (1993), BSc (Hons) degree in Economics, specialising in Industry & Trade, from the London School of Economics (1983). He had his schooling at the Aitcheson College, Lahore.

He was a fellow of the Centre for Development Economics at Williams College (1992-93) and Edward S. Mason fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University (1993-94). He is also an awardee of the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Programme (1992-94).