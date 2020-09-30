Countrywide protests against Editor-in-Chief’s detention

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR/BAHWALPUR/LAHORE: On the completion of 200 days of illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Jang-Geo Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group continued their countrywide protest on Tuesday and pledged to continue their movement for justice till Rahman’s release; they said that the whole nation stood with his narrative of freedom of the media in the country.

At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters carried banners, placards and raised slogans for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group and for the freedom of media in the country.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo-Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, while addressing the protest camp, said the morale of the workers of Jang-Geo Group was high and they will continue their struggle for his release. He said Mir Shakil stands tall and has not made compromises on his principled stance.

Secretary General Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and senior correspondent of Geo News, Islamabad, Asif Ali Bhatti, said the journalists and workers of Geo-Jang Group salute the courage of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group, who despite all the odds has maintained his stance on the freedom of media and refused to make any compromises on it.

Among others present in the protest camp included Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Munir Shah, Amjad Abbassi, Nusrat Malik, Kamal Shah, Rahat Munir, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and others.

In Karachi, a large number of people belonging to civil society, trade unions, journalist organizations and political parties converged at the protest camp by the Jang-Geo Action Committee outside the Jang-Geo offices. Addressing the demonstration, the speakers remarked that the corrupt, killers and rapists were roaming freely while those who speak and promoted the truth were interned.

Women Welfare Association’s Chairperson Babra Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to shut down the Jang-Geo Group in vengeance but he was oblivious to the fact this news group has the world’s largest Urdu publication and broadcast, which reflected the voices and opinions of billions of people across the globe.

All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, The News Employees Union’s general secretary Dara Zafar and Javed Press Employees Union general secretary Rana Yusuf, senior journalist Tassaduq Ghori and WWA’s representatives Dr Hoor Shakir, Falak Yusuf and Sana Khan also addressed the protesters.

Likewise in Peshawar, the media workers renewed the call for releasing the Jang Group's Editor-in-Chief. They gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register their anger at his prolonged detention and uncalled-for arrest.

They held banners and placards and chanted slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimizing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Senior journalist and Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest. Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Rasool Dawar, Ansar Abbas, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Rizwan Shaikh, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Raham Dil and others.

They said Rahman was arrested to bring the independent media under pressure and force it to toe the official line. They flayed the NAB for targeting the opposition parties and free media while ignoring the ruling party members allegedly involved in wheat, flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land transaction, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scandals.

Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Union of Journalists and the press club members staged a demonstration against the detention of Editor-in-Chief.

The protest was led by former vice-president of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and FEC member Muhammad Ameen Abbasi and Bahawalpur Union of Journalists general secretary Rasheed Hashmi. The protesting journalists also took out a rally, raised slogans and demanded his immediate release.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group on Tuesday continued protesting against the arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 200 days over a 35-year-old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in investigations.

Staging a demonstration outside Jang offices at a protest camp for the 178th consecutive day, they criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking U-turn on his claims of over 20 years to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to woo media support to come into power. But, they said, actually Imran Khan has been victimizing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI government. They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was detained despite that no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges of 35 years old property exchange case nor any formal case was registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down the country’s largest media group. They chanted slogans against the fascist PTI regime and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics of the NAB.

They demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan take a suo motu action against this gross injustice against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, which is a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and threatened to launch an anti-government movement across the country if he is not released.

The participants in the protest included Secretary General of Jang Workers Union Farooq Awan, News Editor of Pakistan Times Zaheer Anjum, senior journalists Awais Qarni, Muhammad Shafiq, Ayesha Akram, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Mushtaq and Zahid Mehmood.

Zaheer Anjum termed the PTI government the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance. He warned that the owners of other media houses are the next target as Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is the first casualty in the PTI government’s stifling media policy. He said choking the entire media would become an easy target for the PTI government and establishment when the top-ranking media house would either be closed down or badly reduced to size. He said media owners must realize that unless they empower their workers and professional journalists, their own strength would be seriously curtailed and they would become an easy prey for the establishment and ruling elite.

Awais Qarni said media cannot work for truth without freedom as it plays the role of a watchdog for the society and country. He noted that such victimizations were forced by dictators like Gen Ayub Khan, Gen Ziaul Haq, Gen Pervez Musharraf in the past and now media workers are being victimized by Imran Khan who was selected by the establishment to curb media. He said the whole world knew the truth that Imran Khan was selected in sham elections and is now proving that he is not the representative of the masses and democracy.

Farooq Awan said victimization of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end and he should be released as his arrest is a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Already the results desired by the rulers are coming out and the arrest is leading towards crumbling of other media houses and closure of noted news channels and retrenchment of workers in others. He said the government instead of providing relief to people from the economic crunch is busy curbing the voice of media and victimizing media owners. He said the Jang Group always reported truth.

Shahab Ansari said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in the future.

Sher Ali Khalti said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is not only a conspiracy against the Jang/Geo Group but also the first step to mute all voices of independent media.